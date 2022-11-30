WFHT – Temporary Part-Time Administrative Professional

“TOGETHER…A HEALTHIER COMMUNITY”
WAWA FAMILY HEALTH TEAM
Employment Opportunity
One Temporary Part-Time Administrative Professional
The Wawa Family Health Team is a collaborative interdisciplinary team of primary health care professionals serving Wawa and area communities. We are currently seeking a motivated and organized administrative professional to join our team.
Providing reception and administrative support, under the direction and supervision of the Executive Director, this person will work closely with all staff to provide primary care, health promotion, disease prevention and chronic disease management to our clients. The successful applicant will have
- A strong sensitivity to confidentiality
- Proficiency in computer applications, including: Windows, Microsoft Office programs, Email and Internet Research.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Exceptional organizational skills
Proven ability to work independently and within a team
Previous administrative experience and fluency in the French language would be an asset.
Hours of work are Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Salary $21.00 /hr.
Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter and resume with 2 work-related references, by mail, fax, or Email no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, December 16, 2022, to:
Silvana Dereski, Executive Director
Wawa Family Health Team
P.O. Box 950
Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Fax: (705) 856-9550
Email: [email protected]
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
