Freezing Rain Warning (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa)

5:27 AM EST Thursday 10 November 2022

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Freezing rain and hazardous winter precipitation expected today into Friday.

Hazards:

Freezing rain with moderate icing possible. Ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm may occur on untreated surfaces.

Total rainfall accumulations of 20 to 50 mm.

Ice pellet accumulation of 2 to 5 cm possible.

Timing:

Freezing rain and ice pellets expected later this morning or early this afternoon into Friday morning. Rain expected early this morning.

Discussion:

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a large area of mixed precipitation to parts of northern Ontario today into Friday. Precipitation is expected to switch over from rain to a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets later this morning or early this afternoon. The precipitation is then expected to switch over to rain Friday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice. Utility outages may occur. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.