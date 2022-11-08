ROGERS, James Richard “Jim”

Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the age of 61 years. Dear son of the late Joan and John Shorey. Brother of Michael “Mike” Shorey (Rae-Ellen), Sandra “Sam” Shorey (Norm) and Kimberly (Dan). Jim will be remembered by his nieces and nephews.

At Jim’s request cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.