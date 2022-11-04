First Time Curlers – Learn to curl

The Wawa Curling Leagues are holding an Adult Curling Training Session with Robert MacLeod & Rejeanne MacLeod of the Soo Curling Leagues. For a day of curling, snack and refreshment the league is charging $10.

The session is planned for Saturday, November 26th beginning at 10 a.m., break halfway, and anticipated 3:00 p.m. conclusion.

Participants are expected to learn about ice safety, rock delivery (5 point delivery, release & rotation) and sweeping. With time permitting a 2 end game will be held for curlers to put into practice what they have learned.

There is a limited amount of spaces available – so register now. Preference will be given to new registered curliers, then registered curlers and then interested individuals. The session may be cancelled if there is not sufficient registration. The deadline to register and pay is November 15th.

Please come to the training with clean suitable footwear, comfortable clothing and don’t forget your curling equipment.