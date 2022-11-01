Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area launches anniversary campaign

Today November 1, 2022, Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area will begin a two-month campaign celebrating its 20th anniversary – ultimately hoping to raise $20,000 to finish a universally accessible build on Blake Avenue.

“Our organization would not be where it is today without the support of the community. We owe immense gratitude to the founding members for getting us started, as well as past and present board members, volunteers, staff, customers, donors, sponsors, and other Habitat affiliates. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for 20 years of kindness, generosity, and support,” exclaims Allyson Schmidt, Board Chair.

Habitat has lots of excitement planned throughout its two-month campaign, which aims to raise awareness, funds, and fun!

On November 1st, the campaign will kick off with a 20% off sale at the Habitat ReStore. Customers who spend at least $100 will receive a $20 gift certificate to the local ReStore. An all-ages Habitat colouring contest will also begin, with colouring pages available online and at the ReStore. The contest will be open until December 16 and the randomly selected winner will receive a $20 ReStore gift certificate.

Throughout the two-month campaign, Habitat’s team will continue fundraising to meet its goal of $20,000. The community is encouraged to keep an eye on Habitat’s social media for like/comment/share contests with a chance to win ReStore gift certificates. The campaign will run through Giving Tuesday and the holiday season.

Those who are interested in supporting affordable homeownership in our community are encouraged to visit www.habitatsault.ca/20years to donate. Donations can also be made via cheque or e-transfer ([email protected]). Habitat is also seeking businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring current and future builds.

The big celebration will occur on December 9 at the organization’s first annualSteel Toes & Stilettos Gala – a fundraiser at The Machine Shop that is sure to be the perfect evening out for up to 320 attendees to dress up, dine, drink, dance, donate, and mingle. The gala will feature a fun photo booth sponsored by Savvy Circles Photo Booth, a blind auction made possible by donors throughout the community, as well as a DJ, games, and more!

Tickets for the gala are $80 each or $700 for a table, which seats ten. If you or your business are interested in purchasing tickets, donating an auction item, or sponsoring the event, please reach out to Chelsey Foucher, Fundraising & Marketing Coordinator, at [email protected].

Habitat is also excited to announce that it will soon be accepting homeownership applications for its upcoming five-plex on Goulais Avenue near Korah Collegiate & Vocational School.

“In mid-November, we’re hoping to begin the process of finding Habitat Homeowners #16, 17, 18, 19, and 20! This is a big year for our organization. We are beginning our 20th year of service, starting development on our biggest project to date, and soon selecting five families that will have the opportunity to own a home through our Affordable Homeownership Program. Anyone interested in learning more about the program, our application process, or the Goulais Avenue development can attend an upcoming information session. Dates and locations will be announced soon,” states Katie Blunt.

Habitat will announce the opening of its application process in the news and on social media.

The local Habitat affiliate was officially incorporated on November 1, 2002 – two years after the first “group interest meeting” in the year 2000. Its first Habitat Home build began in 2004, and the ReStore opened shortly thereafter in 2006.

Since then, our local Habitat has diverted 8,596,450 lb of waste from the landfill, built fourteen houses, partnered with hundreds of businesses, and engaged thousands of staff and volunteers in its mission.

Of the fifteen Habitat Homeowner families served locally – including the family being served this year – nine have been single-parent households, four have identified as Indigenous, two have identified as BIPOC, and three have had accessibility needs. These families have collectively contributed over 7,500 volunteer hours to Habitat.

According to a Boston Consulting Group study, each Habitat Home built in Canada boasts a $175,000 social return on investment for the community. As such, local Habitat Homes have contributed approximately $2,450,000 of benefits to our community!

If you’d like to support Habitat’s 20th-anniversary campaign, please consider purchasing tickets to the gala, volunteering at the ReStore, participating in the colouring contest, following Habitat on social media, or donating in support of the Blake Avenue build.