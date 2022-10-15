Maamwesying becomes a new Ontario Health Team

The Ontario government, in partnership with Ontario Health, apporoved three new Ontario Health Teams: Maamwesying, City & District of Thunder Bay, and Kiiwetinoong Healing Waters.

“These three new Ontario Health Teams will improve the way people access health care by ensuring they can more easily and seamlessly access the supports and services they need,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “The new Ontario Health Teams will also support more connected care between a person’s various providers, which is especially important to meet the unique needs of rural, remote, Indigenous, Francophone and other diverse communities.”

Working together, the new Ontario Health Teams will help patients experience easier transitions from one provider to another, with one patient record and one care plan being shared between their health care providers for a continuous patient story. They’ll have convenient access to connected providers who can better meet all of their health care needs. Ontarians can be confident that under an Ontario Health Team, they can continue to contact their health care providers as they always have to access the health care they need.

“Our government is committed to breaking down barriers in patients’ health care journeys to ensure they receive better and faster care that meets their unique needs. The Maamwesying Ontario Health Team is a positive step towards that goal.” – Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie.

Maamwesying’s North Clinic is located at 3 Maple Street, Wawa.