CP Holiday Train returns to the rails

The CP Holiday Train returns on its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

“I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe,” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

The tour will feature 168 live shows, with three stops/performances in the area: Chapleau, White River and Mobert.

Arrival Start End Chapleau 50 Dufferin Street December 1 4:00PM 4:15PM 4:45PM White River 102 Winnipeg Street December 1 8:45PM 9:00PM 9:30PM Mobert across from Band Office December 2 9:00AM 9:15AM 9:45AM

This year’s performers (locally) are Tenille Townes and Aysanbee. Tenille Townes (Grand Prairie, Alberta)had her debut album named Country Album of the Year at the 50th JUNO Awards and Album of the Year at the 2021 Canadian Country Music Awards. Townes also earned her third consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year trophy.

Aysanbee is Oji-Cree and from the Sucker Clan of the Sandy Lake First Nation. Aysanabee is a singer-songwriter who uses folk, soul and alt-pop to tell stories about his life and reconnecting with his roots. His music is solemn and soaring, backed by a swirling blend of indie, soul and electronic soundscapes, mournful saxophone and pulse-quickening finger-picking. Currently readying his debut album, he was the first artist signed to the new Indigenous-owned Ishkode Records.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend, but you are being asked to bring a non-perishable food donation. In the past, White River has held a Community Christmas Party and Potluck.