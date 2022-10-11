Province Marks Fire Prevention Week

To mark Fire Prevention Week 2016, Ontario and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management (OFMEM) are urging Ontarians to replace smoke alarms in their homes every 10 years.

The Ontario Fire Code requires all Ontario homeowners to install smoke alarms on every storey and outside all sleeping areas.

The following fire prevention measures can help keep you and your family safe:

Replace smoke alarms according to the manufacturer’s date, usually found on the back of the alarm

Test alarms monthly

Change the batteries in smoke alarms at least once a year

Reach out to neighbours, friends and relatives who may need assistance with maintaining and testing their smoke alarms.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 9 to 15.