CASE, Ronald

Ronald Gordon Case joined his late daughters Alyssa and McKenna in heaven on September 12th, 2022, at the age of 63. He fought an exceptionally courageous battle with cancer, with his wife and two daughters by his side.

He is survived by his devoted wife and the love of his life JoAnne. Loving father to late Alyssa, Erin, Katie, and late McKenna. Son of late Wilfred, “Bob” and late Lily Case of Wawa. Son-in-law to Lloyd and Faith Smith of Spanish. Brother to late Carl (Sharon), Della, late Wilfred, and Robert (Silvija). Brother-in-law to Lloyd Jr (Linda), Kim and Rae (Richard). Uncle to Jody (Todd), Debbie (Maurice), Carl Jr. (Lucille), Tanya, Joey (Brooke), Wayne (Sherri), Mike (Heather), Tracey (Quinten), Michael (Michelle), Tyler (Julie), Stephanie (Satoshi), Amanda, Ken, Mallorie (Jacob) and Derrick (Marla). A great uncle and cousin to many.

Ron was known to his friends and family as “Ronny Cat”, he was a man of few words, but many puns. Rooted in Wawa, Ontario, Ron grew up enjoying his time with friends and family in the outdoors, playing hockey and always causing a ruckus. Those who were fortunate enough to know him, they remember (… or not) the nights at 90 Broadway, AKA “The Dungeon”.

He relocated to Sault Ste. Marie in 1998 with his family where he dedicated a proud career to Algoma Steel Inc. Ron enjoyed time with his family in the pool, having bonfires and fighting for the tv remote to watch any sports he could.

His family would like to extend their gratitude to the Cancer Clinic at Sault Area Hospital, including the incredible team of Dr. S. Spadafora. Along with Dr. N. Apostle of the Group Health Centre, as well as his many nurses met during his treatment.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 am at O’Sullivan Funeral Home (215 St. James St, SSM). A Come and Go will follow upstairs from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, Ron’s wishes were to continue donations to The McKenna Case Bursary. This bursary honors Ron’s late daughter, McKenna who passed in June of 2020. This bursary supports a graduating student from Superior Heights who will be entering the field of Addictions and/or Mental Health. Donations can be e-transferred to [email protected], or cheques payable to JoAnne Case.

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.