Notice of Study Commencement Municipality of Wawa Water and Wastewater Master Plan

THE STUDY

The Municipality of Wawa is starting the development of a Water and Wastewater Master Plan (WWMP) to ensure that our current and future water and wastewater infrastructure needs are met. The resulting report will outline the Municipality’s plan for providing safe, cost-effective, sustainable, and reliable water and wastewater services to ensure that planned growth and development in the community can be supported.

THE PROCESS

The WWMP update will be conducted in accordance with the requirements of Phases 1 and 2 of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA), which is an approved process under the Environmental Assessment Act. This process ensures that various alternatives are evaluated to select a preferred development plan based on environmental, social, technical and economic criteria.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION

Public input and comments are an important part of the MCEA process and comments are welcome at any time. When the study is further advanced, the Municipality will hold at least one Public Information Centre (PIC) to present findings and receive comments. A notice will appear in this newspaper in advance of the PIC.

Upon completion of the MCEA, a Project File will be made available for public review and comment. Another notification will be published at that time, indicating where the report can be viewed.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Further information can be obtained from the Municipality or our consultant for this project.

Rebecca Weatherall, EIT

Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Ave.

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

T: 705-856-2244 Ext. 251

Ian Callum, M.Sc., PMP

Burnett & Associates Limited

210 Broadway, Unit 203

Orangeville, ON L9W 5G4

T: 519-941-2949

Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. Except for personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This Notice was issued August 31, 2022 in Wawa-News.com