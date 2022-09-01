LAPHAM, Larry Sheldon

Passed away unexpectedly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday August 29, 2022 at the age of 56 years. Beloved and loving husband of Diane Michaud. Dear father of Jason Michaud (Maryse), Brandon Michaud and Alyson Michaud (Eric). Proud grandfather of Félix, Skyler, Mirabelle, Emma and his expected granddaughter Noémie due September 21, 2022. Loving son of Jeannette and the late Dale Lapham. Dear brother of Timothy Sheldon Lapham, Mi-Sh-Lee Lapham Glaves (Philip) and Dean Lapham. Son-in-law of the late Simone and Armand Michaud. Dear brother-in-law of Jacqueline Hoffmann (Jeff) and Jacques Michaud. Uncle of Monica, Filicia, Jake, Cheyelle, Foster and Dean Jr.

At Larry’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 (Wawa) on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa