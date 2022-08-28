Lake Superior Park Experiences – Sunday, August 28

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|11:00 AM
|ART PROGRAM: ART IN THE WILD – Lake Superior Provincial Park’s rugged landscape has inspired artists around the world. Join Meadow and Celeste to get inspired and be a part of that legacy. All painting supplies are provided.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: ANISHINAABE MEDICINE WHEEL TEACHINGS – The Medicine Wheel is a powerful symbol containing many teachings and cycles that the Ojibway Anishinaabeg live by. From the four sacred medicines, seasons, and directions, join Zane to learn how the Medicine Wheel is used and what it can tell you.
