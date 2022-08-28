Lake Superior Park Experiences – Sunday, August 28

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

MEET THE NATURALIST: ANISHINAABE MEDICINE WHEEL TEACHINGS – The Medicine Wheel is a powerful symbol containing many teachings and cycles that the Ojibway Anishinaabeg live by. From the four sacred medicines, seasons, and directions, join Zane to learn how the Medicine Wheel is used and what it can tell you.