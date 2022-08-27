Lake Superior Park Experiences – Saturday, August 27

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM MEET THE NATURALIST: EVERYBODY POOPS! – Who’s scat is that? Join Faith to identify animal droppings you might see out on our trails. You’ll get a brief lesson on digestive anatomy and find out why poop looks the way it does. Also, don’t forget to scoop that poop! Learn how picking up after your pets – and yourself – is important to keeping the park safe for visitors and wildlife.

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM JR. NATURALIST: DRAGONTALES – Our dragons don’t breathe fire and our damsels aren’t in distress, but they are just as interesting as any fairy tale! Join Meadow and Celeste to explore the exciting lives of the dragonflies and damselflies that live in Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Rocky Point, Agawa Bay 1:00 PM GUIDED HIKE: A COASTAL EXPERIENCE – Lake Superior is a powerful lake with many moods; it can be as still as glass one day and whip up a violent storm the next. Explore the coast with Anna and Michelle to learn how these powerful moods impact life along the shoreline. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Agawa Bay Gatehouse Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM MEET THE NATURALIST: BEAR NECESSITIES – You are in bear country! Visit with Zane to learn more about these fascinating creatures and discover some tips and tricks to help you be respectful guests in their home.