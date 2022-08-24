Lake Superior Park Experiences – Wednesday, August 24

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.
|Pinguisibi (Sand River Trail)
|1:00 PM
|GUIDED HIKE: SAND RIVER MIGRATION – Join Zane and Faith for a short walk along the Pingiusibi (Sand River) and experience a traditional migration route for the Anishinaabeg. Learn how the Anishinaabe use the moon phases and the cycles of Mother Earth to travel with the seasons. From the ripening of edible plants to the times we tell our sacred stories, the moon plays an important role in our teachings. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – From ticks to brain worms, life is tough for a moose. Visit Michelle to learn some of the adaptations that help moose thrive in Lake Superior Provincial Park!
