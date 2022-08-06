At 7:55 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Marathon – Schreiber
Environment Canada warns that locally dense fog is expected this evening into early tonight. The fog is expected to move out of the area later tonight as northerly winds develop.
Motorists are cautioned that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, drivers are asked to turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Fog Advisory (Schreiber – Lake Superior Provincial Park) - August 6, 2022
- Morning News – August 6 - August 6, 2022
- Morning News – August 5 - August 5, 2022