Fog Advisory (Schreiber – Lake Superior Provincial Park)

At 7:55 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Environment Canada warns that locally dense fog is expected this evening into early tonight. The fog is expected to move out of the area later tonight as northerly winds develop.

Motorists are cautioned that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, drivers are asked to turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.