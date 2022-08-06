Breaking News

Fog Advisory (Schreiber – Lake Superior Provincial Park)

At 7:55 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Marathon – Schreiber

Environment Canada warns that locally dense fog is expected this evening into early tonight. The fog is expected to move out of the area later tonight as northerly winds develop.

Motorists are cautioned that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, drivers are asked to turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*