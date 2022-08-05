SSM OPP – Numerous Charges Laid in Catalytic Converter Thefts

On August 3, 2022, members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the Sault Ste Marie Crime Unit, North East Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) unit and with the assistance of Batchewana First Nation Police Service began an investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters on Highway 17B in Macdonald- Meredith -Aberdeen Additional Township.

On August 3, 2022, shortly after 6:00 a.m., culprits attended a school bus compound and cut a catalytic converter from one bus and attempted to cut off a second from another bus. Security video observed the culprits leave the compound in a white SUV.

The next day on August 4, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the complainant called OPP to report the culprits in the same SUV had returned and left the school bus compound shortly after eft shorty after 6:00 a.m..

Police patrolled the local highways and with the assistance from members of the

North East Region TIME unit, observed the white SUV leaving a property in the community of Garden River First Nation and a traffic stop was later initiated on Highway 17B near Ball Park Road.

A subsequent search of the three suspects and the vehicle was conducted and police located drug paraphernalia, over 10 grams of suspected cocaine, a stolen cheque, tools used for break and enter and numerous items of stolen property.

As a result, Brandon BENNETT, 38 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Theft Over $5000, contrary to section 334(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (two counts)

Mischief Over $5000, contrary to section 430(3) of the CC (three counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC (three counts)

Possession Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine, contrary to section 5(1) of the CDSA

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on August 5, 2022

Allysia SOLOMON, 26 years-of-age from Garden River First Nation, was charged with:

Theft Over $5000, contrary to section 334(a) of the CC

Mischief Over $5000, contrary to section 4320(3) of the CC (two counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC (three counts)

Possession of Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on August 8, 2022.

Robert CLARKE, 35 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1) of the CC (three counts)

Possession Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on October 3, 2022.