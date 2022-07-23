FAULKNER, Alex

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, Alex Faulkner passed away peacefully in the night at his home after a brief battle with cancer. His strength and love will always be remembered by his wife and soulmate Suzanne, their two son’s Troy and Jamie, as well as his two daughter-in-laws Charity and Krista. His six biological grandchildren Deegan, Dayana, Dyson, Brooklyn, Nathan and Jace and three step-grandchildren Haylee, Jayden and Ben. Greatly missed by his brothers Bill and his wife Debbie, Gord and his wife Ellen, Cameron and his wife Sheila and his sister Wanita and her husband Jim, and as well as his other family and friends.

A Service to Remember Alex will be held at the Kerry Funeral Home, 140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa (705-856-7340) on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.