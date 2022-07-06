East Algoma OPP – Massachusetts Driver Charged with Impaired after Collision

On July 3, 2022 at approximately 8:50 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Assignack Township.

Officers arrived on the scene of the collision and observed a vehicle in the ditch. Upon speaking with the driver, officers determined they had consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered that resulted in a fail and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Jeremy LEVENSON, 46-years-old from Middleborough, Massachusetts was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on August 17, 2022.