Have you seen James & Ronald? UPDATED

Jun 23, 2022 at 06:25
OPP tweeted at 2:38 this morning, “The missing fishermen in the #Hornepayne area have been located safe. Thank you to everyone who assisted or shared the appeal for information.”
Jun 22, 2022 at 08:00
Superior East OPP are investigating a report of two overdue fishermen. They were to be home on June 18, 2022 (Indiana) and have not yet arrived.
Their motor home was been located on a remote bush road near Little Chelsea Lake South of Hornepayne. However, the two men and the Argo are still outstanding.
Please contact the OPP if you observe the men or their vehicles.
