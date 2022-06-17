SCOTT, Penny Ann

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the age of 60 years. Loving wife of Kent Achille for 34 years. Loving mother of Cassandra. Proud gramma of River. Dear sister of the late Randy Scott.

At Penny’s request, there will be no funeral services.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.