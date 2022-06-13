Echo Bay – Conserve Water – UPDATED

Emergency Notice for Water Conservation Effective June 13, 2022 No irrigation

No car washing

Essential use only This notice is in place until further notice and updates will be provided as they become available, please follow the website for further updates 3:47 pm – The Township of Macdonald, Meredith & Aberdeen Additional is issuing an Advisory in regard to water use within the Village of Echo Bay on municipal services. Due to the oil spill in the St. Mary’s River our intake pipe for the Water Plant has been turned off in order to avoid potential contamination.

Our Water Tower has a supply of water for a number of days to service Echo Bay but we ask that everyone conserve water to the best of your ability.

Ontario Clean Water Agency has a contingency plan to truck water to our plant to ensure we have a water supply until Algoma Public Health can confirm the safety of the water. This advisory will remain in effect until samples confirm the safety of the water and Algoma Public Health lifts their advisory. Please follow our website, the media and Algoma Public Health’s website for any changes or additions to this advisory as it continues to be monitored.

