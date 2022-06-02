SE OPP Wawa – Male charged with Possession Property Obtained by Crime

On March 24, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a break and enter to a business on Tremblay Road near the town of Wawa. Several items were reported stolen during the incident.

Police conducted an investigation and determined the identity of the accused person. As a result, on May 19, 2022, Christopher BELAND, 26 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 4, 2022 in Wawa.