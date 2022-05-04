LAWSON, Isabel (nee Macdonald)

The time has come to say goodbye to our mother, Isabel as she joins her beloved husband Tory, of 66 years on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Algoma Residential Community Hospice. She is survived by her children David Lawson (Jacquline), Carol Allard (Syl) and Betty Ann Lawson as well as her grandchildren whom she loved and thoroughly enjoyed: Dave Lawson, Sita Lawson (Scott), Mark Allard (Erika), Michael Allard (Amy), Nicholas Allard (Catherine) and great grandchildren Aiden and Griffin Wallace, Henry and Persephone Allard. Born and raised in Manitoba, Isabel and Tory ventured out to find a more prosperous life in 1948, finding it in Wawa.

Isabel had worked in many jobs but found her dream job as a reporter for the Sault Star for Wawa and area. She believed in working towards a better community, volunteering in different ways, and teaching 4H and Junior Auxiliary. In the 70’s, she lobbied for Long Term Care by writing letters to MPPs, newspapers, passing door to door petitions and attending council meetings so that seniors could stay in their community. Isabel represented Wawa and Area for 17 years on the Algoma District Health Unit. Of the 17 years, 8 were spent as Chairwoman (becoming the first woman to hold that position) of the ADHU and represented the Algoma District at the provincial level. Isabel was awarded the 125th Anniversary of Confederation Medal for her commitment to service to the community. She led an active life with many interests, never one to be idle. Isabel enjoyed cross-country skiing, sewing, curling, golfing and entertaining friends. In her later life, she fell in love with drawing and painting. She felt she’d led a full life and was content to leave us when she did, surrounded by her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Long Term Care, ARCH, or the Sault Area Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

A special thank you to the staff at ARCH, Dr. Sharon Buehner, and Kelsey at Community Care Access.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.