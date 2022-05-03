East Algoma OPP – Arson Charges Laid

On April 30, 2022, at approximately 12:51 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sault Ste Marie OPP and the OPP’s Forensic Identification Services Unit responded to a structure fire on Lorne Street in the Town of Thessalon.

Police arrived a short time later and found a residence engulfed in flames and the Thessalon Fire Department attempting to extinguish the flames. No one was in the house and no injuries sustained.

As a result of the investigation, the owner of the residence Clarence CATLING, 52 years-of-age, from Thessalon was charged with:

Arson-Damage to Own Property, contrary to section 434.1 of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 2, 2022.