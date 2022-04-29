East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Collision with Cruiser

On April 27, 2022, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members from the Batchewana Police Service and the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) received an assist call from the East Algoma OPP reporting a pick-up truck that left the Town of Thessalon driving erratically, excessive speeds and was westbound on Highway 17.

At approximately 3:09 p.m., members from the Batchewana Police Service observed the suspect vehicle driving erratically and hitting the shoulder. The pick-up truck made a left turn at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 638 where an Anishinabek Police Service vehicle was parked. The pick-up truck collided with the cruiser and continued on Highway 638 towards the Town of Echo Bay. Batchewana First Nation Police Service stopped the damaged pick-up truck on Church Street.

While arresting the driver, officers determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to Sault Ste Marie detachment. Police located open liquor, drug paraphernalia, a loaded sawed off shotgun, and gun parts in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Alexander CIOTTI-CARPENTIER, 29 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon, contrary to section 94 of the CC

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 95(a) of the CC

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Numbers Has Been Tampered With, contrary to section 108(1)(b) of the CC

Dangerous Operation, contrary section 320.13(1) of the CC (two counts)

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the CC

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on April 28, 2022 and was remanded into custody.