Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 6

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

Minhyuk Hwang (MIN) our Student Minister wishes to announce 2022 Lent Meditation Gatherings with Lectio Divina and Centering Prayer, all are welcome to join Wednesday, April 6 and April 13th at 3 p.m.