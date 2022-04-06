Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 6

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926
Minhyuk Hwang (MIN) our Student Minister wishes to announce 2022 Lent Meditation Gatherings with Lectio Divina and Centering Prayer, all are welcome to join Wednesday, April 6 and April 13th at 3 p.m.
Advance Notice: U.C.W. Thrift Shop, Thursday, Apr. 28 – Mon. May 02, Please no donations as we are completely full.
