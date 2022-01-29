Morning News – January 29

January 29, 2022 at 08:17
Weather: Snow Squall Warning
- Today – Snow squalls or flurries. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.
Tonight – Flurries ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls early this evening. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 24 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay remains closed (8:00 a.m.), and Highway 101 to the Junction of 101/Hwy 651 (Missanabie) is also closed.
- Sault OPP Sgt. Monique Baker has retired after 32 years of service.
- Soccer fans can watch Team Canada vs. Team US (Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton). The game will be broadcast on fuboTV.
- Generation Mining and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation have announced a Memorandum of Agreement for the Marathon Palladium Copper Project located in Northwestern Ontario.
