Convoy is South of Terrace Bay – UPDATED

The convoy is currently south of Terrace Bay.

The part of the convoy that is travelling 17 is waiting in White River for OPP to open the highway.

Update from the Convoy:

Trans-Canada Freedom Convoy 2022, has decided to split in two at Nipigon. ½ the convoy will take Hwy# 17 to Sault Ste. Marie and the other ½ will take Hwy #11 to Cochrane, overnighting there.

Plans are to join together in North Bay for the march to Ottawa.

Officials have been advised in both Municipalities, including OPP, Fire & By-law.

From the Live Video – the convoy is splitting. Some are heading Hwy 11 and the rest will travel Hwy 17.

From Twitter 8:12 a.m. – #NWROPP have just been advised by Truck Convoy organizers that they are taking Hwy 130 back onto Hwy 11-17 into the city and turning at the Harbour Exp. left to continue eastbound. Convoy is slightly delayed and will be leaving momentarily. Traffic control will be in place.

There has not been any word from organizers of the convoy this morning.

Highway 17 remains closed between White River and Batchawana Bay. The convoy could detour at Nipigon and take Highway 11, or stay put until Highway 17 reopens. Wawa-news will update when more information is known.

Prior to the highway closure, the convoy would have been headed for Sault Ste. Marie today.

White River at approximately 11:30. Residents are encouraged to dress warm and come out to the highway where others will be gathered with signs, a bonfire, and music.

Wawa (Pinewood Drive) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and leave at 4:30 p.m. There are plans being made to have a bbq for them, and community support.

The Chippewa River Restaurant is offering sandwiches, soup and coffee for free for travellers in the convoy.

The Zone Patio in Goulais River will be open at 5. Hot pizza, beer, hot chocolate and coffee will be available to purchase. Washrooms will also be available.

They will be overnighting in the Soo