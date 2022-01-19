Between the Covers

This week’s New Books are “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly, “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts, “Never” by Ken Follett, “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon and “Will” by Will Smith.

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty. From the book jacket:

A murder…A tragic accident…Or just parents behaving badly? What’s indisputable is that someone is dead.

Madeline is a force to be reckoned with. She’s funny, biting, and passionate; she remembers everything and forgives no one. Celeste is the kind of beautiful woman who makes the world stop and stare but she is paying a price for the illusion of perfection. New to town, single mom Jane is so young that another mother mistakes her for a nanny. She comes with a mysterious past and a sadness beyond her years. These three women are at different crossroads, but they will all wind up in the same shocking place.

Big Little Lies is a brilliant take on ex-husbands and second wives, mothers and daughters, schoolyard scandal, and the little lies that can turn lethal.

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out!

The Wawa Public Library is challenging you to read, read, read and get a chance to win an awesome prize package! This is fun for the whole family! There will be one adult prize and one child prize. BINGO challenges can be picked up at the library or downloaded from our website at wawa.olsn.ca under the clubs page! Draw will be made on Friday, February 18th at 2:00 pm!