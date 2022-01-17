Breaking News

APH – Stats of January 16th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are no new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 16th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,991 2,931 60
Active cases 568 547 21
Currently hospitalized 11(1) 11(1) 0
Resolved 2,423 2,384 39
Deceased 21 21 0
Tested  221,855 221,491 364
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,133 1,128 5
Outbreak related 281 264 17
Under Investigation 285 264 21
Unknown Source of Infection 1,292 1,275 17
Central & East Algoma 271 270 1 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 117 117 0 Yes Yes
North Algoma 87 87 0 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,516 2,457 59 Yes Yes

 

 

