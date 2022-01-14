East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Collision, driver charged with Impaired

On January 13, 2022, at approximately 4:20 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Mississauga First Nation Police Service, the Algoma District Paramedic Services (ADPS) and Huron Shores Fire Department, responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Huron Shores (east of Thessalon).

Investigation determined a westbound car failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 17 near Station Road. The vehicle left the roadway, entered the north ditch, and rolled numerous times. A 10 year-old rear seated passenger was ejected from the car and was transported to Sault Area Hospital in critical condition. The front passenger was taken to Thessalon Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the driver Lily BOUCHARD, 37 years-of-age from Blind River, was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration, contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Operation Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 320(14)(2) of the CC

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 320.13(2) of the CC (Two Counts)

Breach of Recognizance, contrary to section 811 of the CC

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Drive While Passenger Under 16 Fails to Wear Seat Belt, contrary to section 106(4)(a)(ii) of the HTA.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on January 14, 2022 and was remanded into custody.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME), and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are continuing the investigation.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.