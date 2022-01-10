Snow Squalls Continue through to this afternoon – UPDATED

Snow Squall Warning ended for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

ended 11:29 a.m., January 10, 2022.

The Snow Squall Warning continues for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay – (ended 11:29 a.m., January 10, 2022)

Environment Canada is warning that significant snow squalls will continue through to this afternoon in an area from Montreal River Harbour to St. Joseph Island.

The unfrozen Lake Superior and winds gusting 50 to 60km/h are causing lake effect snow and blowing snow with whiteout conditions. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible with an additional snowfall of 10 to 15 cm by this evening.

Westerly to northwesterly winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h will lead to areas of blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

Highway 17 was closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and road conditions at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

Due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, all transportation services are cancelled for students who would be attending in-person learning today for all Boards in the Sault Ste. Marie area (including Batchawana, Goulais River & area.). Schools will remain open for these students.