Road Conditions – January 4

ON511 has not updated road conditions as of 9:22 p.m. January 3rd. From the ON511 road cameras

  • Montreal River Hill – bare and wet
  • Red Rock –  bare and wet
  • Jct Hwy 17 & 519 – no image
  • Jct Hwy 17 & 556 – bare and wet

 

Primary Conditions Secondary Conditions Visibility
Hwy 17 West/North 50km From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa no report from ON511
70km From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert no report from ON511
101 63km From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) no report from ON511
144km Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River no report from ON511
Hwy 17 South/East 40km From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa no report from ON511
105km From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake no report from ON511
112km Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge no report from ON511
Hwy 519 40km From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road no report from ON511
Hwy 631 170km From White River to Highway 11 no report from ON511
Hwy 547 5km From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction no report from ON511
Hwy 651 50km From Hwy 101 to Missinabi no report from ON511
Hwy 129 126km From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake no report from ON511
Hwy 129 100km from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau no report from ON511
