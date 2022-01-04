Road Conditions – January 4

ON511 has not updated road conditions as of 9:22 p.m. January 3rd. From the ON511 road cameras
- Montreal River Hill – bare and wet
- Red Rock – bare and wet
- Jct Hwy 17 & 519 – no image
- Jct Hwy 17 & 556 – bare and wet
|Hwy 17 West/North
|50km
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|no report from ON511
|70km
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|no report from ON511
|101
|63km
|From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners)
|no report from ON511
|144km
|Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River
|no report from ON511
|Hwy 17 South/East
|40km
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|no report from ON511
|105km
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|no report from ON511
|112km
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|no report from ON511
|Hwy 519
|40km
|From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road
|no report from ON511
|Hwy 631
|170km
|From White River to Highway 11
|no report from ON511
|Hwy 547
|5km
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|no report from ON511
|Hwy 651
|50km
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|no report from ON511
|Hwy 129
|126km
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|no report from ON511
|Hwy 129
|100km
|from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|no report from ON511
