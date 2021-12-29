Breaking News

APH reports 40 new cases of COVID-19

APH has reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District

  • 31 – Sault Ste. Marie & area
  • 5 – Central & East Algoma
  • 2 – Elliot Lake & Area
  • 2 – North Algoma (3 cases)

There are currently 264 active cases in the Algoma District), with three in North Algoma. North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*