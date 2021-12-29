APH reports 40 new cases of COVID-19

APH has reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District

31 – Sault Ste. Marie & area

5 – Central & East Algoma

2 – Elliot Lake & Area

2 – North Algoma (3 cases)

There are currently 264 active cases in the Algoma District), with three in North Algoma. North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River

