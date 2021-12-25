Breaking News

Merry Christmas!

Happy Holidays, and a Merry Christmas to all.

Enjoy the holiday with your family and friends. If you have to travel today, or even go for a walk, be careful. The dropping temperatures will glaze surfaces and make walking treacherous. Road conditions vary and visibility is poor in areas – drive with care.

Brenda Stockton

 

Brenda Stockton
