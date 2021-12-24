Mills, Timothy “Tim” Roy

February 14, 1965 – December 21, 2021

Tim, 56 of Oxford, passed away December 21st, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19 in QEII Health Sciences Centre, Halifax. Born in Wawa, Ontario, he was a son of Murlina (MacLellan) Mills and the late Roy Mills. Tim enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, four-wheeling and water balloon fights with grandchildren. He also enjoyed a good game of 45’s. He is survived by his wife, the former Beverly Dobson; sons, Kevan (Sheena), Christopher (Danielle), JR (Susie); grandchildren, Jason, Lydia, Thomas, Maverick, Olivia, Alex, Noah, Benjamin and Noelle; great-nephews, Jaxon and Reece; brother, Murray (Melody); sister, Gayle Hartling. He will be missed by his close buddy, Earl Pye.

Arrangements are in the care of MacDiarmid’s Funeral Home & Crematorium.