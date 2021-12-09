APH reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 17th death related to COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported twelve (12) new cases of COVID-19, 10 are in SSM & Area, 1 in Central & East Algoma, and 1 in Elliot Lake & Area. Six cases are of close contact, three are of unknown and 3 are under investigation.
APH also reports, “It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s 17th death related to COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared.”
