East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after robbery

On November 28, 2021, at approximately 1:15 p.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a robbery occurrence near Woodward Avenue in Blind River.

The complainant had reported that a person known to them grabbed a bag off their shoulder while walking. When the person knew police were called, the bag was dropped and the person fled on foot. Police were unable to locate the individual at that time so an arrest warrant was issued.

On December 3, 2021, Michael HAGGER, 37 years-old of Blind River was arrested and charged with: Robbery with Intent, contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 6, 2022.