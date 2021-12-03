APH Reports nineteen (19) new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported nineteen (19) new cases of COVID-19. Eighteen (18) from Sault Ste. Marie and area, and one (1) is from Elliot Lake and area. Seven (7) are close contacts of confirmed cases, Seven (7) have an unknown source of infection, and five (5) are still being investigated to determine their source of infection. There are currently 371 active cases with eleven (11) in hospital.