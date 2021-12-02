Area Road Conditions – Dec 2 at 06:30

School Buses

All buses are running as scheduled for Wawa and Area.

Due to icy road conditions and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation services are cancelled today for all Boards in the Central Algoma Area (including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon). Schools will remain open. (updated at 6:46 a.m.)



Highway Closures

Hwy 11 – Highway is fully Closed from Hearst to Nipigon due to poor road and weather conditions

Local Area Road Conditions