Area Road Conditions – Dec 2 at 06:30

Dec 2, 2021 at 06:30
School Buses
All buses are running as scheduled for Wawa and Area.
Due to icy road conditions and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation services are cancelled today for all Boards in the Central Algoma Area (including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon). Schools will remain open. (updated at 6:46 a.m.)
Highway Closures
Hwy 11 – Highway is fully Closed from Hearst to Nipigon due to poor road and weather conditions
Local Area Road Conditions
|updated at: 5:22a.m.
|Primary Conditions
|Secondary Conditions
|Visibility
|Hwy 17 West/North
|50km
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|bare and wet
|fair
|70km
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|bare and wet
|partly snow packed
|good
|101
|63km
|From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners)
|partly snow covered
|partly snow packed
|good
|144km
|Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River
|snow covered
|good
|Hwy 17 South/East
|40km
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|bare and wet
|partly snow packed
|fair
|105km
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|bare and wet
|good
|112km
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet
|good
|Hwy 519
|40km
|From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road
|bare and wet
|partly snow packed
|good
|Hwy 631
|170km
|From White River to Highway 11
|snow covered
|snow packed
|good
|Hwy 547
|5km
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow covered
|partly snow packed
|good
|Hwy 651
|50km
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|good
|Hwy 129
|126km
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|snow packed
|partly snow packed
|good
|Hwy 129
|100km
|from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|snow covered
|good
