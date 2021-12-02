Breaking News

Area Road Conditions – Dec 2 at 06:30

Dec 2, 2021 at 06:30

School Buses

All buses are running as scheduled for Wawa and Area.

Due to icy road conditions and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation services are cancelled today for all Boards in the Central Algoma Area (including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon).  Schools will remain open. (updated at 6:46 a.m.)

Highway Closures

Hwy 11 – Highway is fully Closed from Hearst to Nipigon due to poor road and weather conditions

Local Area Road Conditions

updated at: 5:22a.m. Primary Conditions Secondary Conditions Visibility
Hwy 17 West/North 50km From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa bare and wet fair
70km From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert bare and wet partly snow packed good
101 63km From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) partly snow covered partly snow packed good
144km Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River snow covered good
Hwy 17 South/East 40km From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa bare and wet partly snow packed fair
105km From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake bare and wet good
112km Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet good
Hwy 519 40km From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road bare and wet partly snow packed good
Hwy 631 170km From White River to Highway 11 snow covered snow packed good
Hwy 547 5km From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow covered partly snow packed good
Hwy 651 50km From Hwy 101 to Missinabi snow packed good
Hwy 129 126km From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake snow packed partly snow packed good
Hwy 129 100km from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau snow covered good
