Lajoie Bros. Contracting Ltd purchased by N1 Solutions

N1 Solutions Inc. is continuing its expansion of services offered with the acquisition of local petroleum maintenance and spill response company, Lajoie Bros. Contracting Ltd., (Lajoie Bros.).

The company will operate within the NORPRO Environmental division and will add petroleum maintenance & services to the list of environmental services offered by N1 Solutions.

Prior to the acquisition, Lajoie Bros. was a family-owned company started by brothers, Charles (Chuck)/June and Aimee/Roberta Lajoie in 1967. Chuck’s sons, Mark, Ken, Jim and Jeff Lajoie began working for the company in the 1970s. Jeff moved on to become a firefighter, and eventually Mark, Ken and Jim assumed ownership, while continuing the day-to-day operations. Unfortunately, Mark became ill and passed away in 2016, but his legacy as a Lajoie brother in the business stands strong today.

“I’ve been doing this for 50 years and Jimmy has been doing it for at least forty-seven,” says Ken Lajoie. “I came on board full-time in ‘71 and we’ve both been here from day one, after school and on weekends.” Ken and Jim’s collective experiences are extremely valuable to the NORPRO Environmental team.

N1 Solutions President Brad Gregorini says the acquisition will further diversify the services available to clients, specifically in the environmental field.

“We are excited to be adding the services of a locally-owned company to our expanding portfolio with this acquisition,” says Gregorini. This will further fuel N1 Solutions’ mission-driven growth in expanding their service offerings across Northern Ontario.

N1 Solutions obtained $1.5M in non-dilutive growth financing in the form of a mezzanine investment from BDC Capital’s Growth & Transition team. “We are impressed with N1’s expansion and leadership team,” says Christina Howard, Director, Growth & Transition Capital at BDC Capital. “And we are pleased to support their strategic growth with this acquisition which will rapidly expand their environmental division and exposure to a new client base.”

In August, N1 Solutions announced Christian Tenaglia as the Managing Director of NORPRO Environmental. Tenaglia has worked in the environmental sector for approximately 17 years and oversees the execution of strategies and divisional goals for the company.