Algoma Public Health has reported 40 new cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported that there are forty (40) new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Nineteen (19) are close contacts of confirmed cases, eight (8) have an unknown source of infection, and thirteen (13) are still being investigated to determine their source of infection. There are currently 330 active cases of which 15 are in hospital, in the Algoma District.