APH: 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 & a low-risk exposure

Algoma Public Health reported twenty-nine new cases; 25 of which are in Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and 4 are in Central & East Algoma. Eleven of these cases are of close contact, nine are of unknown, and the remainder are being investigated. It is not detailed by APH the breakdown of exposure category for each region in the APH district.

 

APH has also advised  of a low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who was at Shooters Lounge, located at 68 Dennis St, in Sault Ste. Marie on November 22nd, between 3:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. If you were there on that date and time; you are asked to:

  • Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
  • Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
  • Seek testing if symptoms occur.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #959  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #960  Unknown Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #961  Unknown Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #962  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #963  Unknown Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #964  Unknown Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #965  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #966  Unknown Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #967  Unknown Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #968  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 25, 2021
Case #969  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #970  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #971  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 24, 2021
Case #972  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #973  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #974  Unknown Self-isolating  November 25, 2021
Case #975  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #976  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #977  Unknown Self-isolating  November 25, 2021
Case #978  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #979  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 23, 2021
Case #980  Unknown Self-isolating  November 23, 2021
Case #981  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 21, 2021
Case #982  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #983  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #984  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #985  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
Case #986  Close Contact Self-isolating  November 23, 2021
Case #987  Under Investigation Under Investigation  Under Investigation
