APH: 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 & a low-risk exposure

Algoma Public Health reported twenty-nine new cases; 25 of which are in Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and 4 are in Central & East Algoma. Eleven of these cases are of close contact, nine are of unknown, and the remainder are being investigated. It is not detailed by APH the breakdown of exposure category for each region in the APH district.
APH has also advised of a low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who was at Shooters Lounge, located at 68 Dennis St, in Sault Ste. Marie on November 22nd, between 3:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. If you were there on that date and time; you are asked to:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #959
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #960
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #961
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #962
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #963
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #964
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #965
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #966
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #967
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #968
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 25, 2021
|Case #969
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #970
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #971
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 24, 2021
|Case #972
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #973
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #974
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 25, 2021
|Case #975
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #976
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #977
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 25, 2021
|Case #978
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #979
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 23, 2021
|Case #980
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|November 23, 2021
|Case #981
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 21, 2021
|Case #982
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #983
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #984
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #985
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Case #986
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|November 23, 2021
|Case #987
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
|Under Investigation
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – November 26 - November 26, 2021
- Area Road Conditions – Nov. 26 at 05:57 - November 26, 2021
- APH: 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 & a low-risk exposure - November 26, 2021