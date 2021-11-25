At 9:50 Environment Canada stated that widespread freezing drizzle was no longer expected.

At 5:26 this morning, Environment Canada (EC)issued a Freezing Drizzle Advisory for the following regions:

White River – Dubreuilville

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

EC warns that areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.”

Early this morning that freezing drizzle mixed with light snow will move out of the area. However, it may glaze surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots making them icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

EC explains that freezing drizzle advisories are issued when drizzle falling in sub-zero temperatures is expected to freeze on contact, and over time create icy surfaces.