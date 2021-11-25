APH: 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#942 – #958)

Algoma Public Health has reported that there are seventeen new cases COVID-19 (#942 – #958), all from Sault Ste. Marie and Area. Seven (7) are of close contact, five (5) are unknown, five (5) are under investigation.

Algoma Public Health notes. “Due to increasing rates of COVID-19 in Algoma, we are receiving assistance from case and contact managers who may be from the provincial workforce or a partner health unit. If you are a case or a high-risk contact, you may receive a call from a case/contact manager from outside of Algoma Public Health.”