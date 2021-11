APH: 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported fourteen (14) new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#594 – #607), 13 from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from Central and East Algoma this evening. Eight are of unknown exposure, five are of close contact and one is of International travel. All individuals are self-isolating.

There are sixty-nine cases in the Algoma District and 3 cases are hospitalized at this time.

From APH, details of the confirmed cases: