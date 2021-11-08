Have your say on the future of NOSM University Consultations in Timmins & SSM this week

NOSM University is focused on moving forward with its strategic priorities, which includes supporting leaders with the skills to make bold changes. The University, once proclaimed into force, will maintain its mandate to advocate for equitable health care, especially for underserved rural, Indigenous and Francophone communities in Northern Ontario.
Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie regularly host medical students, resident doctors and other health sciences learners.
By the numbers:
* According to NOSM’s estimates, more than 300 physicians are needed across Northern Ontario and that number does not factor retirements that may take place over the next five years.
* Timmins is currently in need of 28 physicians, including eight family doctors and 20 specialists.
* 40 physicians—seven family doctors and three specialists—are needed in Sault Ste. Marie.
* Graduates are practising in your communities. There are:
+ 22 NOSM graduates practising in Timmins and 55 in Sault Ste. Marie.
* NOSM faculty members (physicians or health-care providers) are working and teaching in your community.
+ There are 78 faculty members in Timmins, 18 self-identify as Francophone and two self-identify as Indigenous.
+ In Sault Ste. Marie, there are 140 NOSM faculty members, six self-identify as Francophone and four self-identify as Indigenous.
* Teaching occurs in clinics, at hospitals, and in family health teams at five sites in both Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie.
* From 2017 to 2021, Timmins has welcomed more than 200 learners in a variety of programs. Sault Ste. Marie has welcomed more than 340 learners.
All community members, including the media, are invited to join Dr. Sarita Verma, NOSM Dean, President and CEO at a town hall discussion and engagement session on the development of NOSM University—Canada’s first stand-alone medical university.
Timmins
Wednesday, November 10
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. EST
Best Western
Premier Northwood Hotel
245-A Airport Rd.
Timmins, ON
OR
Join WebEx videoconference meeting
Link to WebEx (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=14af65b0ee&e=ff4a199d91)
OR
Join by phone: +1-855-699-3239
Access code: 161 018 0444
You may wish to test the videoconferencing software (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=0f4be588e6&e=ff4a199d91) ahead of time.
*Sign up today as this event has limited in-person seating. Members of the media are kindly asked to please RSVP.
** RSVP (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=99b6a33e6f&e=ff4a199d91)
————————————————————
Sault Ste. Marie
Friday, November 12
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. EST
Delta Hotels by Marriott
Sault Ste. Marie Waterfront,
208 St Mary’s River Dr.
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
OR
Join WebEx videoconference meeting
Link to WebEx (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=60a4e159c0&e=ff4a199d91)
OR
Join by phone: +1-855-699-3239
Access code: 161 400 4365
You may wish to test the videoconferencing software (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=b9d38e2e57&e=ff4a199d91) ahead of time.
*Sign up today as this event has limited in-person seating.
- Canadian Book Club Awards Chooses The Best Part of Us as Finalist for This Year’s Best Fiction - November 8, 2021
- Have your say on the future of NOSM University Consultations in Timmins & SSM this week - November 8, 2021
- Nov. 8 marks National Aboriginal Veterans Day - November 8, 2021