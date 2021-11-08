Have your say on the future of NOSM University Consultations in Timmins & SSM this week

What does Canada’s first stand-alone medical university look like to you? As the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) evolves into NOSM University, we are consulting widely with Northern Ontarians. Input and guidance received from multiple sources, including an online survey ( https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=4fde0154cb&e=ff4a199d91 ) , a series of key informant interviews, and town halls will be used to shape NOSM’s priorities.

NOSM University is focused on moving forward with its strategic priorities, which includes supporting leaders with the skills to make bold changes. The University, once proclaimed into force, will maintain its mandate to advocate for equitable health care, especially for underserved rural, Indigenous and Francophone communities in Northern Ontario.

Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie regularly host medical students, resident doctors and other health sciences learners.

By the numbers:

* According to NOSM’s estimates, more than 300 physicians are needed across Northern Ontario and that number does not factor retirements that may take place over the next five years.

* Timmins is currently in need of 28 physicians, including eight family doctors and 20 specialists.

* 40 physicians—seven family doctors and three specialists—are needed in Sault Ste. Marie.

* Graduates are practising in your communities. There are:

+ 22 NOSM graduates practising in Timmins and 55 in Sault Ste. Marie.

* NOSM faculty members (physicians or health-care providers) are working and teaching in your community.

+ There are 78 faculty members in Timmins, 18 self-identify as Francophone and two self-identify as Indigenous.

+ In Sault Ste. Marie, there are 140 NOSM faculty members, six self-identify as Francophone and four self-identify as Indigenous.

* Teaching occurs in clinics, at hospitals, and in family health teams at five sites in both Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie.

* From 2017 to 2021, Timmins has welcomed more than 200 learners in a variety of programs. Sault Ste. Marie has welcomed more than 340 learners.

All community members, including the media, are invited to join Dr. Sarita Verma, NOSM Dean, President and CEO at a town hall discussion and engagement session on the development of NOSM University—Canada’s first stand-alone medical university.

Timmins

Wednesday, November 10

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. EST

Best Western

Premier Northwood Hotel

245-A Airport Rd.

Timmins, ON

OR

Join WebEx videoconference meeting

Link to WebEx (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=14af65b0ee&e=ff4a199d91)

OR

Join by phone: +1-855-699-3239

Access code: 161 018 0444

You may wish to test the videoconferencing software (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=0f4be588e6&e=ff4a199d91) ahead of time.

*Sign up today as this event has limited in-person seating. Members of the media are kindly asked to please RSVP.

** RSVP (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=99b6a33e6f&e=ff4a199d91)

Sault Ste. Marie

Friday, November 12

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. EST

Delta Hotels by Marriott

Sault Ste. Marie Waterfront,

208 St Mary’s River Dr.

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

OR

Join WebEx videoconference meeting

Link to WebEx (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=60a4e159c0&e=ff4a199d91)

OR

Join by phone: +1-855-699-3239

Access code: 161 400 4365

You may wish to test the videoconferencing software (https://nosm.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=073b7a1c0a20cce0bd7dff7b1&id=b9d38e2e57&e=ff4a199d91) ahead of time.

*Sign up today as this event has limited in-person seating.