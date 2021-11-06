Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault ) OPEN

Nov 6, 2021 at 08:19

ON511 has advised that the collision at Orphan Lake has been cleared and that both lanes are open.

Nov 6, 2021 at 08:02

ON511 is advising that a collision on Hwy 17 has resulted in both lanes being closed at Orphan Lake (Lake Superior Provinical Park). The highway was closed at 7:51 a.m.

