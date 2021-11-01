Breaking News

Mike Mantha MPP Constituency Clinics

MPP Michael Mantha is pleased to announce that he is once again hosting constituency clinics across the riding between November 8th – 12th.  Constituents who have questions or matters of concern are invited to meet with him individually.  Social distancing protocols in effect and mask-wearing is required.  Meetings are by appointment only.  Contact the Constituency Office listed below for further information or to book an appointment.

Monday, November 8th

  • Chapleau from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Town Office
  • Wawa from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Municipal office

Tuesday, November 9th

  • Dubreuilville from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Township Office
  • Hornepayne from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Township Office

Wednesday, November 10th

  • Manitouwadge from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Golden Age Club
  • Pic Mobert First Nation from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Band Office
  • White River from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. @ Township Office

Friday, November 12th  

  • Township of Prince from 9:00 a.m. –10:00 a.m. at Township Office
  • Goulais River from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Fire Hall
  • Echo Bay from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Township Office
  • Township of Laird from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Township Office

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mike Mantha
