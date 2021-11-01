Mike Mantha MPP Constituency Clinics

MPP Michael Mantha is pleased to announce that he is once again hosting constituency clinics across the riding between November 8th – 12th. Constituents who have questions or matters of concern are invited to meet with him individually. Social distancing protocols in effect and mask-wearing is required. Meetings are by appointment only. Contact the Constituency Office listed below for further information or to book an appointment.
Monday, November 8th
- Chapleau from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Town Office
- Wawa from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Municipal office
Tuesday, November 9th
- Dubreuilville from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Township Office
- Hornepayne from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Township Office
Wednesday, November 10th
- Manitouwadge from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Golden Age Club
- Pic Mobert First Nation from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Band Office
- White River from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. @ Township Office
Friday, November 12th
- Township of Prince from 9:00 a.m. –10:00 a.m. at Township Office
- Goulais River from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Fire Hall
- Echo Bay from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Township Office
- Township of Laird from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Township Office
