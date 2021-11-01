Mike Mantha MPP Constituency Clinics

MPP Michael Mantha is pleased to announce that he is once again hosting constituency clinics across the riding between November 8th – 12th. Constituents who have questions or matters of concern are invited to meet with him individually. Social distancing protocols in effect and mask-wearing is required. Meetings are by appointment only. Contact the Constituency Office listed below for further information or to book an appointment.

Monday, November 8th

Chapleau from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Town Office

Wawa from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Municipal office

Tuesday, November 9th

Dubreuilville from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Township Office

Hornepayne from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Township Office

Wednesday, November 10th

Manitouwadge from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Golden Age Club

Pic Mobert First Nation from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Band Office

White River from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. @ Township Office

Friday, November 12th