Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg and Community Network Partners Reach Agreement for Construction of High-Capacity Microwave Connection to Community

Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert First Nation) Chief and Council have entered into an agreement with Community Network Partners for the construction and operations of a next-generation fixed wireless broadband network for the community being fed by a best in class fibre optic backbone.

The construction and a community-wide Community Outreach campaign will take place beginning November 2021 allowing residents to sign-up for residential and enterprise-grade internet packages with the new community-based internet services provider. It is anticipated that the network will be operational before the end of 2021, with installations to homes and community buildings to commence in January. The total investment in the initiative is approximately $800,000; Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg and the Province of Ontario’s Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) fund will make a substantial investment in the project and is waiting for word back on funding applications submitted to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation. The First Nation will retain full ownership of the backhaul and last-mile network connecting all community facilities. Community Network Partners will operate and service the network.

After the initial construction phase, the network will be a private network and will be closed to third party retail selling providers. The network will consist of a high capacity microwave connection and wireless distribution network that provides private broadband network access to residents and community services facilities.

With this investment Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg has positioned itself as a leader in innovation, fostering continued growth in economic development and supporting residents who value affordable high-speed connectivity along with a well-balanced life rooted in the community.

Founded in 2020, Community Network Partners empowers municipalities and First Nation communities to develop, build and operate community-based broadband networks.